Hassan Ndunga thumps mourner at Pastor Yiga’s vigil

Former Revival band crew Kadongo Kamu singer Hassan Ndunga lost his cool at the late Pastor Augustine ‘Abizaayo’ Yiga’s vigil and thumped a mourner who mocked him.

Hassan Ndunga revealed that the fan mocked him to the extreme and he couldn’t keep calm yet he was mourning his former boss who wrote a hit song that ushered him into the music industry.

Ndunga added that he did it in a way of pumping some sense into the fan’s brain and that it should also act as a lesson that at times people mean serious business.

He further warned people to always mind their words before uttering them out plus minding where and when they should be said and also respect other people’s vigils.

