Samson Kasumba opens up on porn video liked using his twitter handle

On the night of Wednesday 28th October 2020, Samson Kasumba was a trending topic when Ugandans On Twitter found a porn video in part of his liked tweets.
Several memes were created by numerous Tweeps as they mocked the Theologian and NBS TV news anchor all night long.
Initially, Kasumba revealed that there are several people operating his social media accounts since he handed over the passwords of all his gadgets to security.
“I am only responsible for what I do.Ever since I handed over my passwords to security of all my gadgets I do not believe I am the only one operating my accounts,” said Kasumba.
Derekford Mugumisa (Next Media PR) and Deejahn (Next Media Digital Team) announced how it was discovered that Kasumba’s Twitter account was hacked by unknown people who went ahead and used it to like a porn video.
Samson Kasumba thanked the NBS social media team for handling the situation and acknowledged that the situation taught him so much about cyber security and he is grateful.
