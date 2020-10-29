Samson Kasumba opens up on porn video liked using his twitter handle

On the night of Wednesday 28th October 2020, Samson Kasumba was a trending topic when Ugandans On Twitter found a porn video in part of his liked tweets.

Several memes were created by numerous Tweeps as they mocked the Theologian and NBS TV news anchor all night long.

Initially, Kasumba revealed that there are several people operating his social media accounts since he handed over the passwords of all his gadgets to security.

“I am only responsible for what I do.Ever since I handed over my passwords to security of all my gadgets I do not believe I am the only one operating my accounts,” said Kasumba.

I am only responsible for what I do.Ever since I handed over my passwords to security of all my gadgets I do not believe I am the only one operating my accounts. — Samson Kasumba-Mulun (@SamsonKasumba) October 28, 2020

Derekford Mugumisa (Next Media PR) and Deejahn (Next Media Digital Team) announced how it was discovered that Kasumba’s Twitter account was hacked by unknown people who went ahead and used it to like a porn video.

A few hours ago, @SamsonKasumba's account was hacked, and some inappropriate content was shared.



Our digital team, headed by @deejahn, has since sorted the issue.



We sympathize with Sam. Apologies to those that look up to him that had to see that.#NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/aFsVVzTSdv — Desire Derekford Mugumisa (@DMugumisa) October 28, 2020

A detailed statement will be released

explaining how the hack was done and how to avoid similar incidences in future.#NBSUpdates — Danze Deejahn (@deejahn) October 28, 2020

Samson Kasumba thanked the NBS social media team for handling the situation and acknowledged that the situation taught him so much about cyber security and he is grateful.

Special thanks to our social media team @nbstv has handled this very well and a full investigation is on. I have been further educated on cyber security which I am grateful for. The rest is up to every individual to make what they will of who I am am a human being. Thanks all. — Samson Kasumba-Mulun (@SamsonKasumba) October 28, 2020

