Dre Cali’s music style – heavily characterized by smooth vocals and top lyricism – has been often likened to the late Mowzey Radio’s. Well, listening to his new song titled ‘Ekifuba’ places you in an affirmative position as per the comparisons.

Emotional to the last bit, you can almost feel how Dre Cali felt while writing and recording his new song dubbed Ekifuba (translated to mean Chest). It’s a song you will dedicate to your loved one…or ex-lover. Yes, both will enjoy it.

In the lyrics, the Mpaka Records singer regrets the situations that led to falling apart with his lover as he ponders on the possibility of them settling down and renewing their love just to relive the sweet old days.

Dre Cali’s past song Ebisooka n’Ebisembayo was a huge success and he is a star destined for greatness if we are to go by his vocal prowess and lyrical maturity. Ekifuba is very likely to be an instant favorite if you enjoy melody and rhythm.

The soothing guitar sounds were created by the legendary Myco Ouma on this song produced by Kraizy Beats. It was mastered by Herbert Skillz. Take a listen below: