For a long time, there have been speculations and ongoing rumors hinting on how Fresh Gang Entertainment boss Shafik Walukaga a.k.a Fik Fameica and Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka could be dating.

In a series of interviews, however, the Masuuka singer has always distanced herself from the rumors, often maintaining how the two are only very close friends.

Fik Fameica bursts the bubble on his latest Instagram post where he publicly confesses his feelings for one of the most beautiful and stunning local songstresses. He expresses how he deeply and affectionately loves Lydai Jazmine from the bottom of his heart.

The Buligita singer went ahead to note how Lydia Jazmine melts his heart and he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

I’m in love with you, I want to spend the rest of my life with you Lydia Jazmine. Fik Fameica

Now that Fik Fameica has officially confessed his feelings for Lydia Jazmine, there is a possibility of a new celebrity couple set to be officially announced just a few days after Daddy Andre and Nina Roz stunned their followers with a surprise Kukyala ceremony.

