Secular singer-cum-gospel artist Grace Nakimera has, at last, revealed her secret behind her previous electrifying stage performances saying her focus was to take on the top male artists in showbiz.

Nakimera who got her breakthrough with “Ani Akumanyi” featuring Gatimo around 2007 disclosed that her superb stage appearances during her days in the secular music world were to allow her compete with top male artistes while appearing on NBS TV After 5 show.

I didn’t bother to compete with fellow female artists because my focus was on the big shots, the big male artists at the top, and this was manifested in my performances. Grace Nakimera

She furthermore opened up about the running battles and beef that she had in the music industry which even resulted into someone attacking and pouring a certain liquid on her during her concert at Lugogo.

Nakimera revealed that she was somewhat lucky that the liquid that was poured on her wasn’t acid as some reports claimed.

I had issues with some people back in the days. Someone attacked me and poured a certain liquid on me, but fortunately, it wasn’t acid. Grace Nakimera

She also hinted on how a number of critics doubted her “Kawonawo” song which was a low tempo track yet deep down in her she was certain that it would be a sure hit song on the local music scene.

