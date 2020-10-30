Team Good Music boss Pius Mayanja, better known by stage name Pallaso, is under medication with a strange disease as his manager Ivan Lubega alias Karma Ivan discloses.

The Malamu singer was rushed to the hospital on Thursday evening, feeling unwell with complications in the stomach and signs of a high fever.

Upon reaching the health facility, Pallaso was administered to a drip. The last updates that we have so far gathered from the camp indicate how he is slowly recovering.

Karma Ivan made Pallaso’s health status public through his Instagram account and stories as he wished him a quick recovery.

Get well soon Pallaso!

