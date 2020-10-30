In an emotional state, renown local Poet and Artiste Aloysius Matovu Joy strongly rebuked Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga’s statements against the late Pastor Augustine Yiga.

Christian Revival Church pastor Yiga a.k.a Abizaayo breathed his last on Monday 26th October 2020 at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya after being hospitalized for weeks.

After Yiga being announced dead, Christian Life Ministries lead pastor Jackson Ssenyonga organized a press conference in which he attacked the deceased for living an ungodly life.

In the presser, Ssenyonga exposed Yiga’s private life and his HIV positive situation. Ssenyonga also said that at the time of his death, Yiga had molested several women and infected them with HIV.

Pastor Yiga Augustine (RIP)

“We have ladies with children who have fallen victim to that. Some are sick while others are not,” Ssenyonga said.

Ssenyonga’s statements have since attracted backfire from the public and a group fellow pastors who believe his actions could cause disunity in the religious sects.

On Friday, while appearing on NBS TV’s UnCut TV show, Aloysius Matovu expressed his disgust in pastor Ssenyonga’s statements.

Aloysius Matovu Joy

At some point, the Poet who publicly revealed his HIV status a few years ago, seemed to shed a tear as he spoke against the pastor’s actions which he termed as “cowardly”.

That’s the same way you’ll be judged. You’re such a coward. You couldn’t tell him those words face-to-face when he was alive and you had to wait till he was dead and couldn’t even shake his body to expose him. Aloysius Matovu Joy

Pastor Yiga is yet to be buried and according to reports, his will states that he should be buried near his church in Kawaala.

May his soul Rest In Peace!