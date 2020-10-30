Bantu Entertainment Ragga, Reggae and Dancehall artist Ayiire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking has finally opened up on who was his source of motivation and inspiration to join the Dancehall music world.

Through his Instagram account, the humble and down to earth dancehall singer, who rose to the limelight after his breakthrough song “Ekyenge” in mid-2018, disclosed how Peter Miles Kanyike inspired him to fall in love with dancehall music.

Vyper Ranking’s revelation comes as no surprise for veteran local music followers since the sensational legendary artist is considered as one of the top and finest dancehall artistes in East Africa.

Peter Miles is popularly known for a number of hit jams and collabos with Jamaican superstars like Gen Levy, Demarco among many other top celebrities. He is known for songs which include, Combination, One Time, Ooh Aah, Nyinimu, Nakutaka, among others.

