Reports reaching our gossip desk reveal that local legendary singer Lubega Tony alias Red Banton is hospitalized and nursing serious injuries after he was severely battered by unknown individuals.

The “Noonya Money” hitmaker was reportedly thumped on Wednesday night. The reason as to why he was smacked is yet to be known.

The news about Red Banton’s beating was made public by CBS Radio presenter Dikteta Mark who three weeks ago lost his ride – a Toyota Alteza to thieves via his Facebook page.

Ba Legends Mwagala Bamalawo One Soldier Red Banton Yakubiddwa Bubi Nnyo Abantu Abatanategeerekeka Era Kati Agenze Ku Kitanda Dikteta Mark

As we dig deep into what could have caused Red Banton’s woes, we wish him a quick recovery

