Diamond Platnumz’s latest revelation regarding where he gets the most of his money as far as music streaming sites are concerned will be music to the ears of the few Ugandan artistes who have invested in online music sales and promotion.

Speaking in an interview, Tanzanian singer and Wasafi Classic Baby CEO Diamond Platnumz urged artiste to look beyond YouTube payments because they cannot sustain a lifestyle of a celebrity.

The Tetema singer revealed that Apple Music and iTunes are the other digital music streaming platforms that pay lucrative money to artistes and hence should be looked at as such a valuable investment.

The real money is in Apple Music and iTunes. For example on you YouTube by estimating when you go through one million views you get 1M Tanzanian shillings but with iTunes, if you get one million downloads you get 2M Tanzanian shillings. For Artists Apple Music and iTunes are a valuable item. Diamond Platnumz

Diamond is considered one of the wealthiest East African artistes.

