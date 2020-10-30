Titanium Rekodz producer, singer, and songwriter Joseph Gamit has come through with the visuals for his head-nodding love track dubbed ‘Follow’. Watch the video here first:

The ear-catching track that was dropped about three weeks was eventually accompanied by lovely visuals that were shot from a bushy area whereas Gamit is seen following her lover wherever she goes as the lyrics suggest.

While deeply listening to the soft track, Gamit is heard pouring out his heart and confessing how he is willing to take good care and properly treat his lover as a princess something that he vows she won’t ever regret.

The lovely and amazing song was written by Alwodo & Okot Simon a.k.a Kuchi Classic whereas the visuals shot and directed by Beson Pro in Full HD. Take a gaze at the visuals below:

