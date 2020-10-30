Henceforth, Mpaka Records studios are out of bounds for anyone seeking production services after singer Ykee Benda halted operations at the studios.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda’s studios were broken into by thieves who took off with everything.

Part of the studio equipment stolen include monitors, pianos, keyboards, microphones among others.

As investigations go on, the Uganda Musicians Association president decided to halt operations at the studios till further notice.

“Due to issues beyond us Mpaka Records studios are out of bound for non-employees till further notice. Forgive us for any inconveniences in due course. Everything will fall back in place,” Ykee revealed.

