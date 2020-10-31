In commemoration of the late Kawaala-based Revival Church leader, Pastor Augustine ‘Abizaayo’ Yiga, talented vocal songstress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Angella Katatumba has finally released the audio to her highly-anticipated song dubbed ‘This Boy ‘that the late penned down for her.

While listening to the two minutes and forty-five seconds (2:45) long love track, the highly educated singer is heard confessing love to her lover that she even mentions how she got blinded by her guy’s handsome looks.

In somewhat a horse-like voice, Katatumba goes on to call her close sister to send her her spects and eye-drops so that she can apply it in her eyes to have proper eyesight to clearly look at her lover without any disturbances.

As we wait for the release of the visuals anytime from now, the audio was produced by SteyN and mastered by Big Nash. Listen to the lovely heart-melting love track from here.

