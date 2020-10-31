Singer Saddat Mukiibi a.k.a Kalifah AgaNaga has angrily warned Ragga, Reggae, and Dancehall artist Kasendwa Richard alias Ziza Bafana to back off his business in a long statement on his social media pages.

According to Kalifah AgaNaga’s statement, he stressed how for long Ziza Bafana has been trying so hard to ignite beef and bad blood with him but always ignored and isolated himself from him.

Now, the Bad Charter Entertainment boss seems to have got fed up with the “Pomini Pomini” hitmaker’s constant attacks against him, and he has decided to go bare knuckles with him come what may.

While elaborating on the genesis of their supposed beef and fights, Kalifah AgaNaga began by jogging our minds back in the memory-lane when both artists were still musicians in the Back-2-Life crew but didn’t disclose much of what transpired behind the curtains.

The “Ndabirawa” breakthrough hit singer went ahead to acknowledge and appreciated the fact that Ziza Bafana was once his boss but warned him to do not to force him to spill his dirty secrets that were between the two.

Kalifah AgaNaga also noted how Ziza Bafana went to Kyadondo East MP and NUP principal Bobi Wine and reportedly said untrue words against him.

He concluded his statement by demanding an apology from Ziza Bafana as well as hinting on how if he wants a war with him, he is ready to rumble with him.

Dear Bafana aka Mr. Tuli majje mu Pomini etc, You want to force me to beef you, You are scratching in an old wound you once imposed way back when we were still together in the same music group(Back2Life). I appreciate that you were my first boss in the Back to Life Crew together with #YiyaMoze in 2012 at Wallet Pub Kabusu under the management of a businessman known as Mr #Amon, don’t force me to tell the world how things went between me and you that time. You went to Bobi Wine and Opened your mouth about me, am no longer interested in the card so back off Mr. Pomini… I think you owe me an #Apology If you want a war, am ready for you. Kalifah AgaNaga

