Controversial city socialite Bad Black born Shanita Namuyimbwa has threatened to expose ministers that indulge in prostitution, if well paid.

The mother of four threatened to expose ministers that take part in prostitution if she is well facilitated, given an office near the parliament and also appointed as a tourist ambassador to attract loaded investors to the country by the Fountain of honour.

She furthermore added that she also needs a Range Rover Sport disclosing how she is tired of riding on Boda-boda’s around the city.

Bad Black made the request as she offered to quit the opposition struggle and mobilize prostitutes to campaign for the ruling political party NRM, ahead of the looming 2021 general presidential elections.

She explained that she didn’t make the request because of chocking on a debt of Shs 200M but made it out of willingness to mobilize prostitutes to support president Museveni come 2021.

I have no loan of 200million like Ronald Mayinja. Straight to point mobilizing is not da problem nze i stand on my word always nothing for free n my world it’s not easy to mobilize prostitutes bali bavuma so I need a real deal on my bank account awo ne bwebavuma. It’s ok nze money turns me on Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi ate my offices should be near parliament. byebyo u will be shocked nti most of ministers nabo bamalaya Yoweri Kaguta Museveni nkolako owe kitiibwa jajja also I want to be tourist ambassador olabe wekusobera ba investors n country better to cry n rang rover sport than boda boda dear. my ex business was cash down u get my point nawe gya kwagalilamu once u motivate me with $. Bad Black

