Alpha Thierry Ssali could represent Uganda in the Zonal U20 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers in November.

Reports from Kawowo.com reveal that the 17-year-old forward was selected on the 46-man provisional team by the Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso.

A widely known Arsenal FC fan, Alpha’s father Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool named his second born Alpha Thierry Ssali after Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Aplha Thierry Ssali in action for Proline | Photo: Bashir Theo

The singer has often said that despite him letting his children choose their careers, he would relish the moment he will see his son wear the Ugandan football jersey at national level.

From a young age, Alpha has been in the right hands at the Proline Soccer Academy, nurturing his talent and finetuning a few aspects of his game.

He was promoted to the Proline FC senior team this year and it seems as though his father’s dreams are nearer to accomplishment than they have ever been before.

According to those that have watched Alpha play, his sweet left foot, passion and dedication for the game are signs of a top star in the sport that his own father relishes.

His talent and hard work must have caught the eye of Uganda U20 (Hippos) head coach Morley Byekwaso who selected him to be amongst a provisional squad of 46 players ahead of the Zonal U20 AFCON Qualifiers due next month.

The team will commence preparations on Saturday, 31st October, undergoing COVID-19 tests before entering residential camp at IUIU Campus Kabojja where they will stay till 4th November and then relocate to the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

Uganda is in group B alongside Burundi, Eritrea and South Sudan. The Zonal qualifiers will be staged in Tanzania 22nd November to 6th December 2020.

The champion will qualify for the final tournament slated for next year.

Alpha’s role models are Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Uganda Cranes’ Farouk Miya. The name Thierry was given to him by his father Bebe Cool who is an ardent Arsenal FC fan.

Can he live upto his father’s expectations and represent Uganda, first on the zonal level and later internationally? That’s a question to be answered in November.

Congratulations Alpha!