Dembe FM Talk N Talk show music critic Jenkins Mukasa has described legendary Eagles Production singer, Ronald Mayinja as a person who has no backbone to stand on his own.

Jenkins Mukasa described Ronaldo Mayinja in that matter following his recent song that he released while praising the ruling party and it’s chairman President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He went ahead to advise Mayinja to stop confusing Ugandans by switching from one political camp to another in the name of being a businessman who was paid to compose his recent song “Akalulu” as a campaign advert for the Head of State.

Jenkins Mukasa furthermore warned Mayinja about the possible consequences that could come his way in the future for lack of stability, something that could hunt him for the rest of his life.

Ronald Mayinja should stop confusing people with the issue of switching from one political camp to another. A person who received the red beret and People Power NUP camp card did a silly act to compose a song for NRM which clearly showed how he is not a decisive person and has no backbone. Jenkins Mukasa

Jenkins Mukasa also disclosed how Ronald Mayinja is set to perform at President Museveni’s after party after his nomination on Monday at Restort Beach in Muyonyo alongside Northern Uganda’s talented musician Bosmic Otim as the only artists.

