Congratulations are in order for Jose Chameleone’s manager Bijou Fortunate who held a colorful traditional Kuhingira ceremony as she made her relationship with her lover Isram Gee Wamala official.

On Saturday 31st October 2020, Ugandan social media was painted with photos of Bijou and her lover Isram’s glamorous traditional Kuhingira ceremony at Mestil Hotel in Nsambya.

The two have been together for quite a while and if you follow them on social media, their love has not been a secret at all. They love some PDA and close friends can testify that it was about time to make it official.

The ceremony was graced by a number of local celebrities including artists, deejays, emcees, events organizers and other influential people in the entertainment industry as they showed support to their comrades upon their new journey.

Take a look at the glamorous photos below:

Congratulations to the couple!

