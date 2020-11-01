Singer Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo alias Cindy Sanyu’s “Boom Party” anthem is showing no signs of slowing down as a major banger after the jam hit two million (2M) views on YouTube just after a year.

Early this year, the track saw Cindy Sanyu’s name go down in the local entertainment history books as she became the first female musician to stage a sold-out concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval – a venue that had been formerly dominated by male artists.

When Cindy received a notification about her song having hit two million views on the streaming App, she quickly took to her socials to notify her Team Cindicates to join her in celebration the new milestone.

Celebrating 2M views for Boom Party on youtube. THANK YOU TEAMCINDICATE Cindy Sanyu

There aren’t many local singers that have hit similar numbers within the smae period. It has been such a year for the King Herself and we congratulate her.