Popular city model Doreen Kabareebe advises people on social media to stop crying over bullies on the different online platforms because crying doesn’t help to settle matters.

Speaking in an interview, Kabareebe explained that social media doesn’t scare her at all. She revealed that at times, she even laughs and feels pity for people who always cry and fear social media bullying because it’s always about the attitude you give.

Kabareebe emphasized how she believes in the idea of realness and she is determined and ready to handle situations the way that they come at her.

She hence advises that if someone bullies you on social media, you also have the right to retaliate in equal measure to level the ground.

On to top that, Kabareebe revealed how she can never get emotional on social media because of bullies and abuses since she is always ready treat people the way they treat her.