Today, Abryanz Fashion Collection and Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards CEO Ahumuza Brian a.k.a Abryanz adds another year to his age. He has nothing but praise for God whom he says has been present from day one.

For a man who started out vending clothes on the streets, it is such fulfillment when you wake up a year older and realize that you are one of the most respected fashionistas across the continent.

Born 1st November 1990 at Nsambya Hospital, Abryanz now steps in the league of the thirties and he has nothing but gratitude for a life fully lived with guidance and grace from his creator.

Through his social media pages, Abryanz thanked God for the “endless blessings” that God has led him through and the ways in which the Creator has used him and enabled him to share his talent and knowledge with the world.

As I clock in another year today, all I have are words of appreciation and thanksgiving for all the endless blessings and goodness the Lord has led my steps in. I thank the lord almighty for all the ways in which he has used me and enabled me share my talent and knowledge with the world. His presence in my life has kept me on track, his voice been my guidance and his grace has lit my steps along this journey. My prayer on this birthday is that I may continue to flourish in his goodness, this year and those to come. May he continue to use me in the fulfillment of his purpose for my life. Here’s to another year of great wins, blessings and abundant favour upon my life! Ahumuza Brian | Facebook

Happy Birthday Brian!