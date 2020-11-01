One of the most respected Hiphop artistes in Uganda GNL Zamba, real name Ernest Nsimbi, is set to release his latest Album dubbed ‘THE SPEAR’. The rapper says that the album is “for justice and Black empowerment.”

GNL Zamba has been promising to drop new music since the start of the lockdown. His fans can now breathe after the Lugaflow rap General announced that they shall not have to wait much longer till the album is out.

11th November 2020 at exactly 11:11am, THE SPEAR shall be upon us! GNL Zamba announced the news through his social media platforms on Sunday morning as he explained what the forthcoming album is all about.

Zamba noted that THE SPEAR is about “our rich history and our ancestors… for the present so we can reconnect to our true spiritual calling and it is the shape of spaceship as we project ourselves to the future.”

The rapper hopes to modify Lugaflow as he fuses it with Afro-punk with content shaped arpund the revolutionary mind of a Black Panther. “Lugaflow is going Afropunk, Afrofuturist with the Revolutionary mind of a #blackpanther !!!” Zamba noted.

Who’s ready?