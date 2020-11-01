Singer Violah Nakitende has revealed that there are some people who are working tooth and nail to drag her name and image in the dirt after several attempts of trying to hack into her social media pages.

Basing on a post on her Facebook account, the Sabula Records Entertainment singer disclosed how the hackers deleted everything but they weren’t successful to complete their mission as she managed to recover her account before further damage was done.

Having successfully recovered her account, Nakitende explained how God is helping her fight against her enemies who tried to hack her into her account.

