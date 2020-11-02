He stole her heart and she is willing to let him keep it forever – Mark Ronald is the perfect man for Anita Fabiola as they celebrate the second year since they decided to live together as a couple.

Having tried a couple of relationships with the popular city boys and failed, Anita Kyarimpa a.k.a Fabiola’s love life was heavily criticised until she met Mark Ronald.

The little known businessman who loves keeping a low profile changed the media personality’s life, turning her into such a happy soul who is now even focusing on starting a family.

Today marks two years since the pair decided to settle down in their relationship and as you expect, the day was not to pass without a bit of PDA going around.

Through Instagram, Fabiola expressed how Mark Ronald stole her heart and how she is fine with him keeping it, describing him as “Superman”.

You stole my heart but I’ll let you keep it forever. Happy anniversary my Superman. I love you. Anita Fabiola

She also emphasised how Mark makes her happy in her Instagram stories with a video of them enjoying quality time together.

Mark also ran to his Instagram account and posted, “Another year has gone by so fast. Happy anniversary my queen.”

Congratulations to the couple and we wish more happiness upon their relationship!