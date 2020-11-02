Savaam Music rapper Ivan Wabwire a.k.a Da Agent stunned his fans and followers when he publicly revealed that multi-talented celebrated American rapper Trevor George Smith Jr, better known by stage name Busta Rhymes, is his music mentor.

The ‘Kale Bba’ rapper made the astonishing remarks during Capitial FM’s Dance Force show on Saturday night during an interview with DJ Wil.

Da Agent also added that his music mentors are actually three great rappers, adding Twister and Eminem on his list of music mentors.

Read Also: I will crush you – Da Agent sends warning to Victor Kamenyo

In fact, my music mentors are actually three who include Busta Rhymes as the main one plus Twister and Eminem. Da Agent

Da Agent who was clearly struggling to make sentences in the Queen’s language sparked mixed reactions among his listeners who wondered whether he could have mistaken the word ‘mentor’ for ‘inspiration’.

Da Agent is unrivaled when it comes to rapping at a very fast speed on the local mus. Who are we to doubt his revelation?