Singer Nina Kankunda alias Nina Roz confirmed rumors that she is a few months pregnant after showing off a bulged tummy on her Instagram stories.

The former TNS singer displayed her baby bump after several weeks of speculation and rumors that went around revealing how there was something baking in her oven before the two held a surprise colorful Kukyala ceremony a few days ago.

Read Also: All I want is to be imperfect with you – Nina Roz surrenders to Daddy Andre

Despite the pair disputing the rumors in previous interviews, it must have felt safe to confirm that they will be welcoming a new member to the family early next year.

As we watch the space for more revelations about the Ojambo’s, we wish the couple a happy relationship and a lovely family.