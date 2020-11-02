Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda white-washed former Dancehall crew boss Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael as one of the finest dancehall artists saying that his musician Dre Cali is way much better than him.

While appearing at Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show, the Uganda Musician’s Association (UMA) president disclosed that his Mpaka Records singer is head over heels better than King Michael in the dancehall genre noting that if he ever starts dropping his dancehall projects, Michael won’t stand a chance.

Ykee Benda showed strong support for Dre Cali while defending him from allegations of being in possession of the late Mowzey Radio’s hard-disk since his music sounds exactly the same as that of the late.

When it comes to the dancehall music genre, Dre Cali is very good in that style if you are to listen to some of his projects and can’t be compared to King Michael. Those who say that Dre Cali sounds or he is possession of the late Mowzey Radio, those are false allegations because that is his originality. Ykee Benda

Read Also: Ykee Benda halts activities at Mpaka Records, here’s why…

Ykee Benda also distanced himself from the talk that he is the brains behind Dre Cali and the allegations that he is using the late’s unfinished projects, revealing how he deeply fancied Mowzey but wasn’t close to his circles.