In white and maroon high heels with boxers on, DJ Roja entered the NBS Television studios on Monday evening to respect a bet he lost after his team Manchester United lost to Arsenal.

Prior to the highly anticipated match on Sunday, Kitaka Rogers a.k.a DJ Roja promised through his Twitter account that he would present the After 5 show in boxers and high heels if Arsenal won against Man U.

If Arsenal beats Man U …tomor I will do After 5 in a boxer and high heels — R7 (@DjRoja) November 1, 2020

That is exactly what happened on Monday evening as he showed up at the NBS TV studios; walking uneasily, clad in unmatched hight heels and boxers.

Such a funny sight it was but a lesson to take home for the celebrated deejay as he revealed that it was the last time he was throwing himself in shame’s way through a football bet.

I support Man U but am not betting again. You’re laughing but my feet hurt, I’m suffering. Women really suffer. DJ Roja

DJ Roja is not the first local celebrity to lose a bet after a Manchester United loss. In July, NTV Pressbox host Andrew Kabuura Kabuura showed up at work wearing a dress following a bet he lost when the Red Devils were whipped 3-1 by Chelsea in the FA Cup Semi-Finals at Wembley stadium.

Roja blamed the loss to French midfielder Paul Pogba who fouled Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin in the box to give the Gunners a penalty which was calmly converted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 69th minute.

The Gunners held on for the win; their first at Old Trafford since 2006. As you would expect, the Arsenal fans savoured the win with numerous trolls across social media but the videos below is one they will take with them into the future.

Take a look: