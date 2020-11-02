If it wasn’t for lack of tuition, Blackman Entertainment boss George William Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady would be among the doctors that patients run to for health advice and medication.

This is after he disclosed how he did a combination of PCB/M in high school but he wasn’t able to continue with the studies at the university to pursue his dream course due to financial constrictions.

Music being his second option, Geosteady was lucky and managed to breakthrough to the limelight with the re-do of the late Elly Wamala’s “Viola” song which many music lovers fell in love with.

Geosteady has never looked back. He has continued to serenade his fans with sweet love music earning his spot in the music industry.

While appearing on the Capital FM morning show on Sunday, the singer revealed how he so much desired to be a doctor.

I wanted to be a doctor when I was still in high school but due to lack of funds to continue with education, I had to join music since I even hailed from a humble background. Geosteady

He added that he is about to also drop a full gospel album in the near future that consists of some songs which he wrote while still in form four.