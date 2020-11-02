Singer Alexander Bagonza, popularly known as A Pass, made his relationship status known publicly when he disclosed that he is currently single and searching.

The comic but talented singer, who in the past was known for having a crush on city comedienne Martha Kay and as well battled for the same babe with UMA president Ykee Benda, seems to have rested his case following a short statement on his Facebook.

I’m single and searching. A Pass

The Nkwagala singer might have found it wise to let the world know about his love life so that whoever wanted to shoot their shot at him to feel free.

Welcome him into the singles’ world Bagonza!