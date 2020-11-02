It’s a dream start to the month for Comedian-cum-Journalist Ronnie McVex, real name Musiimenta Ronnie, who proposed to his girlfriend Mugabi Faith on Sunday 1st November 2020.

On a bended knee, McVex asked his longtime girlfriend Mugabi Faith to marry him and it must be the loudest “YES!” the NBS TV and NXT Radio presenter has ever heard.

Happily, McVex ran to his social media platforms where he shared his joy and the story of what the moment felt like to ask Faith to be the queen in his kingdom.

SHE SAID YES. Starting my birth month with results. The Lord has surely been gracious. And His word true to me. Earlier it felt normal because I have been with this beautiful lady. I couldn't take her being with me for granted, I needed to take a step higher Ofcourse with her permission. On bended knee, I made my request to make her the queen in my kingdom and she granted me the opportunity. Babe, let's make our kingdom the most beautiful. On the same night, my team Arsenal humbles Man U. Am all smiles.

Congratulations Ronnie and Faith!