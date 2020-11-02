Zahara Totto, with just a towel covering her middle parts of the body, danced in front of the camera in a video which she later posted on her TikTok account.

In these times, people will do anything to trend and Next Media journalist Zahara Totto seems to have mastered the art.

Just the other week, she covered most gossip headlines after appearing in a video kissing and caressing Don Bahati in public during a night out.

Next up on Keeping Up With Zahara Totto is a video that we landed on in which she gyrates her body dancing to Rotimi’s song ‘In My Bed’.

The self-styled gossip Fieldmartial leaves little to imagination with just a towel which she uses to cover her boobs and groin area as she provocatively looks in the camera.

Take a look: