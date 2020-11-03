Tuesday 3rd November 2020 will go down in Uganda’s entertainment industry records as the day when one of the nation’s top-performing musicians Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine became the first local singer to be duly nominated by the Electoral Commission to contest for the nation’s presidency.

The day which was eagerly awaited by many of his fans, friends, relatives and followers was expected to have its highs and lows and indeed, that was the case.

Starting off a very bright note for the Kyadondo East lawmaker and 2021 presidential hopeful, Bobi was offered security that escorted him to the nomination venue at Kyambogo University Cricket playground.

However, drama and chaos ensued after his nomination while leaving the nomination venue enroute his office headquarters in Kamwokya to launch his manifesto.

Security operatives condoned him off, bundled him into a waiting police van and whisked him away at neck-break speed to his home in Magere.

Several of the entertainment industry major players endorsed Bobi Wine and how they also congratulated him upon being nominated. Take a look below:

This is the day that the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it. #BobiWineNomination pic.twitter.com/O0jkMrMWmJ — Tuff B (@tuffbofficial) November 3, 2020

Today is nomination day and God is on your side @HEBobiwine. I thank God that i am alive to witness this day and "A new Uganda" soon. We will speak up untill we are heard because nothing is impossible, even the NRM regime will end! #RobertKyagulanyiforPresident pic.twitter.com/c8OEiujSg0 — RobinKistiOfficial (@kisti_robin) November 3, 2020