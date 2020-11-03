Full Figure did not receive treatment worthy of a presidential advisor as she was bounced from accessing Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo where the president launched the NRM Manifesto for 2021. In the scuffle with security, she revealed how she was pregnant and should hence be handled with care.

On Monday, President Yoweri Museveni Tibuhabura was cleared for the 2021 Presidential nominations by the Electoral Commission which means he will be participating for his sixth presidential race in the 2021 elections.

After the nomination, the NRM party met at the Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo as H.E Yoweri Museveni Tibuhabura launched the National Resistance Movement manifesto for 2021.

Several NRM delegates were invited at the manifesto launch alongside a couple of celebrities from the entertainment industry who were there to perform. Some of those included Ronald Mayinja, Bebe Cool, Catherine Kusasira, among others.

Jennifer Nakagubi a.k.a Full Figure – a Presidential Envoy – was, however, bounced at the entrance by security officers who claimed that her name was not on the list of those who had been declared COVID-free so as to access the venue. As expected, the singer caused a scene as she tried to find an explanation from security.

In the scuffle, as the security advised her to leave the area, she revealed how she was pregnant and was tired of standing and she opted to sit down right at the entrance of the venue while insisting on how she had the right to access the venue since she had the invitation cards.

You’re treating us like your enemies. I didn’t ask for these (invitation) cards of yours. Lumumba called me and gave me the card. We were checked for COVID, in fact we are checked almost every week. Don’t push me, I will sit here. Don’t become a pain, I am pregnant so I can’t stand for long. Full Figure

Since August, there have been rumors that Full Figure is pregnant, carrying a baby that allegedly belongs to the driver that drives her around in the vehicle which the government gave her having been selected as a presidential advisor.