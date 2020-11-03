Turnt Nation Management singer Prince Omar a.k.a The Eastern Simba is back with a brand new song titled ‘Werage’ which he sings entirely in his mother tongue Lusoga.

Vocally, Prince Omar is in a good position as regards the Ugandan music industry. His voice has won him a following of mostly the youths who love listening to his music and are ready for all his new releases.

The other major factor that you can add to his music is the deep lyricism which is always professed in his sings. When you listen to his songs, it’s not just about rhythm…there is a lot more to follow when you take a keen listen to the lyrics.

He does just that in his new song dubbed ‘Werage’ which he sings, in Lusoga, about a girl who shows off yet he has made it clear that he loves her.

The new exciting visuals were shot and directed by Jah Live Filmz. Tap on the link below to take a gaze at the new visuals:

About Prince Omar

Born 1st December 1999, Prince Omar (real name Mukose Umar) is a talented Ugandan recording artist, singer, song-writer and performer. He is one of the fast rising young stars in the country who is best known for his unique style, hard work and this is shown in releasing good music videos.

He is the voice behind songs like Pull Up, Sing For Me (feat. Lydia Jazmine), Bajikweka, Balage, Oluwombo, Kyoyoya, Lawer, among many others.