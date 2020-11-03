Afro-pop star-cum-politician Kyangulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine was officially declared by the Electoral Commission at Kyambogo Cricket University grounds to contest for the highest office in the country before midday on Tuesday 3rd November 2020.

Justice Simon Byabakama being the returning officer of the presidential candidates duly declared Mr. Kyagulanyi Ssentanmu Robert as a candidate for the 2021 presidential elections after he successfully met the requirements to contest for the office.

Mr. Kyagulanyi was seconded by his beloved wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi and his longtime friend Nubian Li.

Bobi Wine has now joined three presidential candidates namely H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Gen Henry Tumukunde and Gen Mugisha Muntu who were nominated on Monday.

Congratulations Bobi Wine!