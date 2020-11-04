Having made a U-turn from NUP to NRM, Golden band singer Ronald Mayinja released a song praising President Museveni ahead of the 2021 presidential nominations that were claimaxed on Wednesday 3rd November 2020.

Despite welcoming Mayinja back to the NRM with open arms, Bebe Cool was left unhappy for other reasons.

The Gagamel chief reveals that he was subdued from headlining the fountain of honor’s manifesto party launch at Munyonyo Resort as the slot was given to returnee Ronald Mayinja.

The idea didn’t go down well with Bebe who regards it “unfair treatment” to artists like him and Big Eye who have for the past ten years showed solidarity to the NRM.

At a press conference held at his home in Kiwatule, the Gagamel International boss vented his frustrations, revealing how he was hurt by the organizers of the ceremony.

He also disclosed how he approached Mayinja’s manager Musa Kavuma alias KT Promotions and expressed his disappointment to him.

With all that said, Bebe Cool went ahead to rally support for President Museveni as he disclosed how he wants the Head of State to retain power and extend his rule to over 40 years.

The Wire Wire singer added that he wants Museveni to win with a margin of 85% so that the rest struggle for the 15%. He also noted how he doesn’t want to see any opponent get even 4%.

No opponent should even get 4 percent in the 2021 presidential elections. Bebe Cool