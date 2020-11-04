The Bizonto comedy group had no kind words for Ronald Mayinja as they labelled him a traitor, quoting Prince Omar’s political song “Bajikweka”.

Ronald Mayinja has been a burning topic in the last few days after he publicly declared his support for the NRM party just weeks after registering as a NUP member and pledging allegiance to Bobi Wine.

His actions seem to have irked several People Power and NUP fans who have labelled him several things, the latest being the Bizonto group who believe he is the reason behind Prince Omar’s song Bajikweka.

Bajikweka, released in July, is a song in which Prince Omar hits hard at the different “political traitors” including Ashburg Kato, Full Figure and several others who have dramatically flipped their political affiliations.

Bizonto comedy group, in one of their recent skits, use the song as a reference to hit hard at Ronald Mayinja who released a song praising President Museveni a week ago.

“Prince Omar was very right, people hide their hearts, pretend to be who they are not yet they have something totally different in their minds and hearts. Mayinja you have really proven that Prince Omar was right to sing about people like you…” Bizonto stated.

