Six Ugandans including Bobi Wine and Eddy Kenzo were named among the top 100 Most Influencial Young Africans according to a list released by the Africa Youth Awards.

The Africa Youth Awards recognise the achievements of young Africans and young change makers on the continent and beyond.

With a mission to invest in the next generation of African leaders, and to build the biggest community of young African leaders, and future African leaders, lists of the top 100 Most Influencial Young Africans is released annually.

This year saw a total number of six Ugandans listed on the 2020 edition of the most Influencial young Africans as mentioned below:

18. Bobi Wine

37. Eddy Kenzo

63. Nancy Kacungira

83. Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa

86. Solomon Serwanjja

95. Vanessa Nakate

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo makes it to list of Top 10 African Artistes Of The Decade

Eddy Kenzo

Bobi Wine

Solomon Serwanja

Nancy Kacungira

Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa

Included on list Most Influential Young Africans 2020 Africa Youth Awards



Congrats for representing pic.twitter.com/kbT8ilQIQM — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) November 3, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS to all the listed Ugandans! Keep waving the flag.