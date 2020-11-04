Canada-based Ugandan artiste Rev Boy returns with a brand new song in which he confesses his love for a girl she likes. Titled “Kansiime”, the comedienne seems to be the inspiration.

With songs like Mulala, Ku Low and We Are One, Rev Boy is a talented upcoming Singer whose music, with consistence, could gather him in big following among the local audience in coming years.

Anne Kansiime

In his new song titled “Kansiime”, he sings about his admiration and adoration for the local comedienne Anne Kansiime and how he loves her deeply.

To cement his intentions, he uses Kansiime in the promo visuals of the new song and we wonder where this will go from here.

First though, take a listen to the audio produced by Ronie and mastered by Herbertskillz: