Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda is delighted after successfully finding the person who made off with the Mpaka Records studio machines a few days ago.

We revealed how hugs broke into his studio premises and made off with his treasured machines including his iMac computer.

The good news coming through now is that he managed to recover his iMac while still intact with both his and Dre Cali’s music projects untempered with.

The thief had, however, sold off the speakers and microphones.

Good morning my well-wishers. Both bad and Good news. Good news; we have caught the thief with our iMac intact. Bad news; This fool sold off the speakers and microphones; We thank God our work is intact both mine and Dre’s. Ykee Benda

The singer is expected to resume activities at the studio probably after recovering everything that was stolen.

Good Luck Ykee!