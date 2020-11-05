A 30-year-old mother of four Ninsiima Susan Elizabeth claims that she is a daughter to veteran Afrigo band singer Rachael Magoola. She accuses her of child neglect.

According to Ninsiima, Rachael Mugoola is her biological mother who gave birth to her but then dumped her while she was only seven-months-old and went AWOL.

Ninsiima notes that her dad who was then serving in the army is the one who assured her that Rachael Magoola is her biological mother.

Read Also: Rachael Magoola announced Bugweri NRM flag bearer

She went on to explain how she one time gave a call to Rachael Magoola in efforts of trying to clarify whether Ms. Magoola is her biological mom but she seemed hesitant on phone and didn’t reach a final conclusion.

However, when Ms. Magoola was contacted about the development, she refuted the allegations saying that by 1989, she had just completed her teaching course at Namasagali and joined Afrigo band.

Ms. Magoola who has spent most of her time in Uganda for all this long wondered whether the woman was just chasing clout or playing games.