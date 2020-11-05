Kream band production singer Kazibwe Kapo has advised Bobi Wine’s nemesis Bebe Cool to switch his music battles and beef from the 2021 presidential candidate to the likes of Eddy Kenzo.

Kazibwe Kapo was expressing his thoughts about the two artists following the Firebase crew boss’ nomination to contest for the 2021 presidential elections as he attempt to end president Museveni’s 35-year rule.

In the process, Kazibwe Kapo openly replied by assuring Bebe Cool of how Bobi Wine is no longer in his childish games and league.

He went ahead and requested to look for any other opponent from the likes of Eddy Kenzo who might still be interested in his adolescent games.

Bobi Wine is now a big guage. For those who still think that he is at the same level as you, sorry he skipped or left at that stage many years ago. For now if Bebe Cool still wants to indulge himself in adolescents beef and battles, he should check out on the likes of Eddy Kenzo. Kazibwe Kapo

A few days ago, Kazibwe Kapo had to apologize through a song for persuading Rema’s manager Kayemba Geoffrey Ssolo to permit Ronald Mayinja to return to NUP before he made a surprise U-turn to NRM.