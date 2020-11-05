Local rapper Gravity Omutujju believes that Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool are both big artists but the two can not be pooled in the same category.

While congratulating the Kyadondo East MP Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine upon his successful nomination as one of the 2021 presidential candidates by the Electoral Commission chairman Mr. Simon Byabakama, Gravity expressed how both artists deserve credit.

The Trouble Entertainment boss, however, hinted that the two artists can not be put in the same category noting how Bobi Wine is extra large when it comes to presidential matters and awards.

Gravity then added that Bebe Cool is big but only in Hipipo awards because he boasts more of those than any other artist in the country.

He also noted how Bobi Wine at the moment can’t be mentioned in the same statement with Bebe Cool that it totally looks like a mismatch.

When asked whether he can join NRM artists and sing on president Museveni’s campaigns, he replied with a big yes if only he is paid and can also release a full album immediately.