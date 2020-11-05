Buka Chimey is appreciative of fellow singer Dre Cali’s talent. He describes the Mpaka Records singer’s music as therapy, defining him a his favorite artiste of the generation.

Just a few days ago, Mpaka Records boss Ykee Benda revealed how labelmate Dre Cali is better than King Michael in the Dancehall music genre and how the Ebisoka n’Ebisembayo singer is a versatile artiste.

Fellow singer, Buka Chimey also agrees with Ykee’s statements. Through Twitter, Buka defined Dre Cali as the favorite artiste of his generation.

Appreciation tweet! Dre Cali your music is a therapy Bro. Favorite artiste of my generation. Buka Chimey

Born in 1995, Dre Cali, real name Katende Andrew, is a contemporary Reggae Dancehall artiste and a versatile Singer and Songwriter behind songs like Ebisoka n’Ebisembayo, Onanagiza, Ewaluma, Zigi Zaga and his latest release Ekifuba.