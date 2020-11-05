Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu will be gracing the Club Beatz At Home concert this Saturday (7th November 2020). Vivian Tendo will also perform on the Club Pilsener-sponsored bi-weekly concert.

Club Beatz At Home returns after spirited performances from Lydia Jazmine and the B2C Entertainment trio on 24th October. This season, the show has already hosted exciting talents; the likes of Maddox Ssematimba, Spice Diana, Karole Kasita among others.

Cindy Sanyu is next up on the agenda. She will be returning for the second time after gracing the show with a performance to remember in May. Her stint is regarded one of the best on the Club Pilsener series, probably second to Maddox’s.

On the show hosted by Douglas Lwanga, Route Entertainment’s Vivian Tendo will make a debut appearance. She is the songstress behind songs like; Hajjati wa Hajji, Mu Kati, Gwe Wange, Maama, Beautiful, Leero, among others.

Make way, make way…the king herself @IamCindySanyu is back on for the #ClubBeatzAtHome show with Vivian Tendo. Saturday it is! pic.twitter.com/5kR54yZsOx — Club Pilsener (@ClubPilsener) November 5, 2020

The show starts airing live on Club Pilsener’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel at 9PM. With Cindy’s past performances, you cannot afford to miss this.