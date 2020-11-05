Just like singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka is publicly known for switching from one management team to another, uprising singer Jowy Landa a.k.a African Gal befits the description of a ‘journey woman’.

The description follows her after she ditched Pallaso’s Team Good Music camp to join De Texas Entertainment and now, she has dumped the latter for Sure Events as Nina Roz’s replacement.

Jowy Landa made the announcement about her move from De Texas Entertainment to Sure Events management public through her social media platforms.

Basing on the post on her socials, it is clear that Jowy Landa’s move to Sure Events was on a mutual understanding as Manager Francis Kamoga let her go willingly.

We officially let Jowy Landa out to a new Management (SureEvents). We have surely enjoyed and earned from all the time with you, we wish you a fruitful season with the new management and we promise to always lend a hand where need be because you are part of the family here always. Francis Kamoga

Let’s wish Jowy Landa good luck as she joins a new family.