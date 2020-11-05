NBS TV UnCut gossip presenter Zahara Totto disclosed that marriage is still a very big ‘NO’ on her side.

Zahara, whose past relationships have been marred with fights and bitter break-ups, opened up on how she is just not about to settle while dissecting Daddy Andre’s child neglect saga.

The mother of three distanced herself from committing and getting married anytime soon following Daddy Andre’s recent child neglect allegations where his ex-lover Atim Dorah accused him of not taking care of their 8-year-old daughter.

