Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has finally released the visuals of ‘Malamu’ – a song which keeps on growing on Ugandans and rising on the music chats.

2020 hasn’t been such a great year musically but some artistes have still stood out. Pallaso is one of those. Despite the year starting on a forgettable note with the Tefoteni saga, Pallaso has managed to drop a couple of bangers.

Malamu is one of the most widely played songs on Ugandan media this year. Produced by Eddy Dee and Red Pro. TJ, it is a song that you will force you onto the dancefloor and yet again one that you can dedicate to your lover.

The visuals were shot by Grate Make Films and pallaso shows off his chiseled body. His brother Chameleone and Weasel also feature with some exciting dances. Take a gaze: