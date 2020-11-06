Multi-talented Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde, better known by stage name Azawi, has dropped hints of releasing a brand album very soon.

Azawi who started off the year on quite a high note, blessing her followers and fans with a 5-track ‘LO FIT’ Extended play, dropped the hints via her Twitter account.

She also encouraged people to always celebrate each day that God sees them through plus calling upon the public to spread love in whatever they do.

Just like everyday… it’s a fine and special day.. so smile. album on the way Azawi

Musuc fans massively enjoyed her previous EP. Let’s just wait for the new release of her new album. Her new vibes are unmatched.